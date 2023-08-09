Ducati Diavel V4 v/s BMW R nineT: Power cruisers compared

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 09, 2023 | 04:01 pm 2 min read

Both bikes are equipped with multiple riding modes

Italian bikemaker Ducati has launched the 2023 iteration of the Diavel V4 in India with a price tag of Rs. 25.91 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries of the cruiser motorcycle have commenced across all Ducati stores. At that price point, it rivals the BMW R nineT on our shores. Between these two, which one makes more sense? Let us find out.

Why does this story matter?

The power-cruiser motorcycle segment has been largely dominated by Ducati with its capable offering, the Diavel. The bikemaker now offers the iconic MotoGP-derived V4 Granturismo engine with the 2023 version to make it more competitive than the outgoing model. However, to win the champion's crown in the segment, it has to compete with the legendary R nineT from BMW Motorrad in India.

BMW R nineT looks more appealing of the two

BMW R nineT sports a sculpted 18-liter fuel tank with pinstripes, a round LED headlamp, a wide handlebar with bar-end mirrors, a rider-only saddle, an upswept exhaust, wire-spoked wheels, and an LED taillight. Ducati Diavel V4 has a muscular 20-liter fuel tank, a vertically-stacked LED headlamp, split-type seats, a full-color TFT instrument cluster, designer wheels, an upswept quad-tip exhaust, and a sleek LED taillamp.

Ducati Diavel V4 offers a better safety kit

In terms of rider safety, both the BMW R nineT and Ducati Diavel V4 come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with cornering ABS, traction control, and riding modes. However, the latter also has wheelie control and launch control. Suspension duties on both motorcycles are handled by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

The Diavel V4 packs a more powerful engine

BMW R nineT draws power from a 1,170cc, air-and-oil-cooled, boxer-twin engine that develops a maximum power of 107.2hp and a peak torque of 116Nm. Powering the Ducati Diavel V4 is a 1,158cc, liquid-cooled, V4 Granturismo engine that generates 168hp of maximum power and 126Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on both bikes are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox with a slipper clutch.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the BMW R nineT can be yours between Rs. 19 lakh and Rs. 24 lakh. In comparison, the Ducati Diavel V4 will set you back by Rs. 25.91 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Diavel V4 makes more sense on our shores, with its powerful engine, better safety suite, and overall better brand value and reach.

