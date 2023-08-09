How 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC fares against Land Rover Discovery Sport

Written by Dwaipayan Roy August 09, 2023 | 03:48 pm 3 min read

Both cars come with an ADAS suite

German automaker Mercedes-Benz has introduced its 2023 GLC SUV in India. It is up for grabs in two variants. The car has an imposing look, an opulent cabin with a lengthy list of tech-based facilities, and two mild-hybrid powertrain options. In our market, it goes against the Land Rover Discovery Sport. Which one should you purchase? Let us see.

Land Rover Discovery Sport is visually more appealing

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC sports a chrome-studded grille, sweptback LED headlights, roof rails, chrome-lined windows, LED taillamps with fiber-optic elements, flared wheel arches, and 19-inch alloy wheels. Meanwhile, the Land Rover Discovery Sport comes with a flat hood, wide air vent, narrow grille, sleek headlights with L-shaped DRLs, a shark-fin antenna, wrap-around taillamps, and 18-inch alloy rims.

Discovery Sport has overall larger dimensions

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC has a length of 4,716mm, a width of 1,890mm, and a height of 1,640mm. Meanwhile, the Land Rover Discovery Sport is 4,600mm long, 2,173mm wide, and 1,724mm tall.

From a sunroof to a flat-bottom steering wheel

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC has a spacious five-seater cabin, featuring a sunroof, a dashboard with brushed metallic inserts, leather upholstery, circular AC vents, a center console with an armrest, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. Land Rover Discovery Sport gets seven ventilated seats, a dual-tone dashboard with silver accents, a massive center console-mounted armrest, brushed aluminum inserts, and a panoramic sunroof.

What about technology?

Mercedes-Benz GLC offers 64-color ambient lighting, USB chargers, an air purifier, a memory function for the seats, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, an 11.9-inch portrait-style touchscreen infotainment system, seven airbags, and an ADAS suite. Land Rover Discovery Sport comes with auto climate control, cruise control, USB chargers, six airbags, traction control, ambient lighting, cabin air purification, and an ADAS suite with several features.

The GLC gets more powerful engines

Mercedes-Benz GLC runs on a 2.0-liter, turbo-petrol engine that makes 258hp/400Nm and a 2.0-liter diesel mill that develops 197hp/440Nm. Both motors get a 48V mild-hybrid system with an integrated starter generator. Land Rover Discovery Sport gets a 2.0-liter diesel mill (245.4hp/430Nm) and a 2.0-liter petrol engine (245.4hp/365Nm). Transmission duties on both cars are handled by a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC starts at Rs. 73.5 lakh and goes up to Rs. 74.5 lakh. Meanwhile, the Land Rover Discovery Sport carries a price tag of Rs. 71.39 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Both cars are almost evenly matched. However, our vote is in favor of the Discovery Sport for its better looks, larger dimensions, and slightly lower price tag.

