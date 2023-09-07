Is 2023 Tata Nexon better than Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Auto

Is 2023 Tata Nexon better than Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 07, 2023 | 11:09 am 2 min read

Both SUVs roll on designer 16-inch alloy wheels

Tata Motors has recently revealed the 2023 iteration of its popular offering, the Nexon in India. The SUV will officially launch on September 14 on our shores. With the all-new offering, the homegrown SUV specialist aims to dethrone the reigning champion, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza in the compact SUV category. Between these two, which one makes more sense on our shores?

Why does this story matter?

Both the Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Brezza (formerly Vitara Brezza) were responsible for popularizing the compact SUV segment in India in 2016. They both offered a butch appearance, a spacious cabin, and frugal powertrains at a relatively affordable price point. Now, in their refreshed avatars, the SUVs plan to take their rivalry to a whole new level.

Tata Nexon looks more appealing with its edgy design philosophy

Maruti Suzuki Brezza sports a clamshell hood, a sleek grille, dual projector LED headlamps with L-shaped DRLs, roof rails, flared wheel arches with black cladding, designer 16-inch wheels, and wrap-around LED taillights. The 2023 Tata Nexon features a sculpted hood, a blacked-out grille, bumper-mounted projector LED headlamps with split-type sequential LED DRLs, dual-tone 16-inch wheels, a shark-fin antenna, and connected LED taillamps.

Nexon comes equipped with ventilated front seats and touch-sensitive controls

Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets a spacious five-seater cabin with an electric sunroof, a head-up display, a wireless charger, a 9.0-inch infotainment system with connectivity options, and a 360-degree-view camera. Tata Nexon has a tech-biased five-seater cabin with indigo-colored leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, backlit touch-sensitive controls, and an all-new two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo. Both SUVs are equipped with six airbags.

Nexon gets more powerful engines

Powering the Maruti Suzuki Brezza is a 1.5-liter, K15C, K-series engine with mild-hybrid technology that churns out 102hp/137Nm in petrol-only avatar and 86.6hp/121.5Nm in CNG guise. Tata Nexon draws power from a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol (118hp/170Nm) and 1.5-liter diesel (113hp/260Nm) engines. The former gets two gearbox options, while the latter has four transmission options to choose from.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza can be yours between Rs. 8.29 lakh and Rs. 14.14 lakh. In comparison, we expect the 2023 Tata Nexon to start at around Rs. 9 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) when launched on September 14. In our opinion, the Nexon makes more sense on our shores with its attractive design, tech-biased cabin, and powerful engine options.

Poll If not these two, which other compact SUV will you choose?

Share this timeline