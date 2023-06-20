Business

Sensex moves up 160 points, Nifty settles above 18,800 mark

Sensex moves up 160 points, Nifty settles above 18,800 mark

Written by Akash Pandey June 20, 2023 | 03:58 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 settled at 9,957.55 points

On Tuesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices saw gains. While the Sensex rose 0.09% to 63,327.7 points, the Nifty jumped 0.33% to 18,816.7 points. The broader market largely traded flat but the midcap stocks were in a bullish mode as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 66 points to close at 9,957.55 points. Here are more details on the market's performance on Tuesday.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

Among the top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY IT, NIFTY AUTO, and NIFTY METAL, gaining 0.77%, 0.74%, and 0.69%, respectively. Tata Motors, HCL Tech, and HDFC Life emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 3.11%, 2.76%, and 2.72%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, and Sun Pharma, which plunged 1.84%, 1.24%, and 0.92%, respectively.

Take a peek at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index plunged 0.48% to 3,240.36 points, while the Hang Seng Index too declined 1.56% to 19,607.08 points. The Nikkei Index witnessed a rise of 0.06%, closing at 33,388.91 points. In the US, NASDAQ shed 0.68% to 13,689.57 points.

INR goes down 0.21% against the US Dollar

On Tuesday, the Indian Rupee (INR) edged 0.21% lower to Rs. 82.12 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. Not much movement was witnessed in the gold and silver futures prices. While the gold price settled at Rs. 59,290, the price of silver ended at Rs. 72,325. The crude oil futures edged up by $0.6, or 0.84% to $72.02 per barrel.

Fuel prices remained unchanged

No change in fuel prices was witnessed on Tuesday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are retailing at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel continues to sell at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $26,754.89, which is a 1.39% increase from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $1,727.19, up 0.23%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $0.9997 (flat), $240.78 (0.75% down), and $0.2584 (0.23% down), respectively. Finally, down 0.02% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.06192.

Share this timeline