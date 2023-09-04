Tata Nexon effect? Hyundai VENUE updated with ADAS, turbo-petrol engine

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 04, 2023 | 03:39 pm 2 min read

Hyundai now offers five ADAS-enabled cars in India (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai has upgraded its VENUE and VENUE N Line models in India with its advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) technology, called Hyundai SmartSense. The automaker also introduced a new 1.0-liter Turbo GDi petrol engine paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox for these cars. The move comes a couple of days after Tata Motors revealed its all-new Nexon SUV. With this addition, Hyundai now offers five ADAS-enabled vehicles in its Indian lineup, enhancing driver safety and convenience.

Advanced safety features enhance driving experience

The Hyundai SmartSense ADAS suite offers a range of safety features, including Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist - Car, Pedestrian, and Cycle, and Lane Departure Warning. Driver Attention Warning, Leading Vehicle Departure Alert, High Beam Assist, and Lane Following Assist are also available. These advanced features aim to improve driver safety and the overall driving experience.

The new motor makes 118hp of power

The new 1.0-liter Turbo GDi petrol engine is rated to produce 118.3hp of power at 6,000rpm and 172Nm of peak torque between 1,500 and 4,000 rpm. This mill is linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox and is available on the S(O) and SX(O) trims for the VENUE and N6 and N8 variants for the VENUE N Line. The new powertrain option aims to provide a more engaging driving experience for customers.

The upcoming Hyundai i20 could also feature ADAS

With the introduction of SmartSense ADAS technology in the VENUE and VENUE N Line models, Hyundai now offers five ADAS-enabled cars on our shores. Other models featuring ADAS technology include the IONIQ 5, TUCSON, and VERNA. Hyundai is also preparing to launch the new i20, which is tipped to come with an ADAS suite, a big touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, auto climate control, and cruise control, among other facilities.

