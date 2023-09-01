Tata Nexon (facelift) breaks cover in India: Check features, design

Tata Nexon (facelift) breaks cover in India: Check features, design

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 01, 2023 | 09:18 pm 2 min read

Tata Nexon (facelift) rolls on 16-inch designer dual-tone wheels (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors has taken the wraps off the Nexon (facelift) in India, ahead of its launch on September 14. The compact SUV flaunts the carmaker's modern design philosophy and retains few elements from the CURVV concept. It features an all-LED lighting setup with sequential LED DRLs and a connected-type taillamp. Inside, the spacious cabin houses contrasting indigo-colored inserts on the minimalist dashboard.

It features 16-inch alloy wheels and cornering fog lamps

The Tata Nexon (facelift) flaunts a muscular clamshell hood, a sleek black grille, bumper-mounted projector LED headlamps, split-type sequential LED DRLs, and a wide air dam. It gets auto-folding ORVMs, roof rails, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and designer 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Connected LED taillamps, a wiper with a washer, and a shark-fin antenna grace the rear end.

The SUV boasts indigo-colored trims and a digital instrument cluster

Inside, the Nexon's spacious five-seater cabin features a minimalist dashboard design with indigo-colored trims. It gets premium leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, a sleek AC panel with backlit capacitive switches, a new-age two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, automatic climate control with an air purifier, and an electric sunroof. Passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags, ABS, EBD, ESC, and a 360-degree-view camera.

It is backed by multiple powertrain options

The 2023 Tata Nexon comes with BS6 Phase-2 compliant 1.2-liter turbo-petrol (118hp/170Nm) and 1.5-liter diesel (113hp/260Nm) engines. The former is offered with four gearbox options, while the latter is available with a choice of two six-speed transmission setups.

How much will the Tata Nexon (facelift) cost?

Tata Motors is set to launch the Nexon (facelift) in India on September 14. The updated SUV draws inspiration from the CURVV concept. Based on the design changes and the addition of new feel-good features, we expect the new model to start at around Rs. 9 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, the refreshed car will rival the Hyundai VENUE, Kia Sonet, and Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

