Written by Pradnesh Naik September 01, 2023 | 06:09 pm 2 min read

The Kiger is the flagship model for Renault in India (Photo credit: Renault)

Renault has unveiled new "Urban Night Limited Edition" variants of the KWID, Kiger, and Triber, featuring a striking Stealth Black paint scheme with Stardust Silver accents. The special trims boast a few upgrades too, including a smart mirror monitor, advanced ambient lighting, illuminated scuff plates, and puddle lamps. For the Indian market, only 300 units of the 'Urban Night' models will be produced for each car. They will be priced at a premium ranging from Rs. 6,999 to Rs. 14,999.

The special models are based on range-topping trims

The Urban Night Limited Edition cars are based on the top-spec variants of each model, offering a premium experience for buyers. The unique Stealth Black shade and Stardust Silver accents create a distinctive appearance that sets these models apart from their standard counterparts. Renault India's launch of these limited edition models is an attempt to capitalize on this trend of offering cars with all-black exteriors. Hyundai, Kia Motors, and Tata Motors also sell similar special edition cars.

Renault aims to attract new customers with its limited-run models

The bold exterior design and added features aim to enhance the driving experience and attract new customers. Venkatram Mamillapalle, CEO and Managing Director of Renault India, said, "New-age customers will make a bold statement with the powerful Urban Night Limited Edition." He also expressed confidence that these limited editions would help expand the French marque's growing customer base.

