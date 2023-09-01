Variant-wise features of 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350, explained

September 01, 2023

The range-topping Black Gold model of the Bullet 350 features an all-black theme (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the 2023 version of the Bullet 350 in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 1.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The middleweight cruiser retains its retro charm while featuring a modern J-series engine and reworked chassis. The motorcycle is available in three variants, namely Military, Standard, and Black Gold. Let's take a look at what they offer.

Why does this story matter?

The Bullet has been one of the longest-running monikers for Royal Enfield. It was first introduced in 1932 with the tagline, "Made like a gun, goes like a Bullet." However, with the arrival of the Classic 350 and Hunter 350, the sales of the legendary model started to decline. To reinvigorate the model's popularity, the bikemaker has introduced a new model.

The base Military version costs Rs. 1.74 lakh

The base Military version of the 2023 Bullet 350 is offered in two paint schemes: Red and Black. It features a teardrop-shaped fuel tank with a white-colored Royal Enfield badge, a hand-buffed J-series motor with a polished aluminum crankcase, and a single-piece stepped-up seat. It also has metallic fenders, a lengthy pea-shooter exhaust, and circular chromed mirrors or optional blacked-out bar-end mirrors.

The mid-spec Standard model is priced at Rs. 1.97 lakh

The mid-spec Standard model exudes the retro charm with two color schemes: Black and Maroon. The fuel tanks and airbox covers feature 3D metallic badges and hand-painted pinstripes, along with various optional accessories such as blacked-out touring mirrors, an upright windscreen, and a cast-type grab rail with an integrated padded backrest. It also gets silvered bash plates for added protection.

The range-topping Black Gold trim costs Rs. 2.16 lakh

The range-topping Black Gold variant features a unique all-black theme with a matte black finish on the engine and exhaust. It flaunts a black paint scheme with both gloss and matte finish, along with rose gold-colored pinstripes. It also has metallic badges finished in the same rose gold shade. The spokes and rims are also powder-coated in a deep black shade.

The bike draws power from a 349cc, J-series engine

Powering the 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is the same 349cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder, J-series engine from the Classic 350. The motor develops a maximum power of 20hp and a peak torque of 27Nm. The mill is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

