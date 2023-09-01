2024 MINI Countryman EV debuts with hi-tech interior, trendy looks

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 01, 2023 | 03:43 pm 2 min read

2024 MINI Countryman EV promises a range of up to 386.2km (Photo credit: MINI)

MINI's 2024 Countryman EV has made its debut with a sleek design and minimalist interior. It is up for grabs in two versions: the front-wheel-drive E trim with a 201hp motor and an all-wheel-drive SE All4 variant with 308hp of power. This car is the brand's first model made in Germany and serves as the biggest four-wheeler in the British firm's line-up. Alongside the Countryman EV, MINI has also introduced the new Cooper EV.

A look at its design and interiors

The 2024 Countryman EV showcases MINI's minimalist design strategy, featuring a bold front grille frame, trapezoidal headlamps, taillights with Union Jack elements, and stylish 20-inch wheels. It is 4,433mm long, 1,656mm tall, and 1,843mm wide. The interior includes five seats, a large round display screen, simplified toggle switches, fabric trim panels, and sustainable materials such as recycled polyester for upholstery and carpets. The vehicle also offers a panoramic glass roof and Level 2 ADAS features.

What about its range and charging options?

With an estimated range of 386km for the E trim and 362km for the SE All4, the Countryman EV's range is modest compared to rivals like the Kia Niro EV and Tesla Model Y. Charging options for the vehicle include DC fast-charging at up to 130kW and home AC connection at speeds of up to 22kW.

How much will it cost?

In the US, the MINI Countryman EV is expected to carry a starting price tag of around $40,000 (roughly Rs. 33 lakh). The vehicle will make its public debut alongside the new Cooper EV at the IAA Munich show that will start on September 5. The production of the four-wheeler will start in Leipzig, Germany later this year.

