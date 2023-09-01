2024 MINI Cooper EV arrives with refreshed design, 400km range

2024 MINI Cooper EV arrives with refreshed design, 400km range

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 01, 2023

2024 MINI Cooper EV features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: MINI)

Iconic British marque MINI has taken the wraps off the 2024 iteration of the Cooper EV for the global markets. It is now available in two versions: E and SE. Although the all-electric hatchback retains the overall silhouette of the outgoing model, it is essentially a ground-up new design. Both variants are offered with a single-motor front-wheel-drive setup, albeit in a different tune.

The EV features a new octagonal grille design

The 2024 MINI Cooper EV features modern-looking rounded body panels, as seen on the Concept Aceman. It flaunts oval-shaped projector LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, a sculpted hood, an all-new octagonal grille design, black cladding all-around, and designer dual-tone alloy wheels. It retains the "Union Jack" LED taillights from the 2023 model and sports a roof-mounted spoiler and a rear wiper with a washer.

It boasts a unique 9.44-inch circular infotainment panel

The sporty four-seater cabin of the 2024 MINI Cooper EV features a minimalist dashboard with a premium fabric covering. It gets bucket-type seats with leatherette upholstery, a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters, and a head-up display in place of a traditional instrument cluster. It boasts a unique 9.44-inch bezel-less circular infotainment panel with an in-house developed MINI Operating System 9 based on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) software stack.

The e-hatchback promises a range of up to 402km

Powering the 2024 MINI Cooper EV is a single-motor front-wheel-drive setup, generating 181hp in the E trim and 214hp in the SE model. The former gets a 40.7kWh battery, while the latter has a 54.2kWh battery pack. The EV promises a range of up to 402km.

