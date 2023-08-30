MINI's next-generation Cooper, Countryman EVs to debut on September 1

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 30, 2023 | 06:29 pm 2 min read

MINI Countryman will boast a range of up to 450km (Photo credit: MINI)

MINI is gearing up to reveal its next-generation Cooper EV and Countryman EV on September 1 for the global markets. To recall, a production-ready mule of the e-SUV was spotted doing test runs in a camouflaged avatar. Both models will showcase an evolutionary design change for the brand. Here's what we can expect from the upcoming electric vehicles.

The cars will flaunt a unique circular infotainment screen

The dashboard of the upcoming MINI Cooper EV and Countryman EV will feature a circular screen for infotainment and instrument functions. A head-up display will provide drivers with essential information. Physical buttons will be seamlessly integrated into an oval-shaped element on the center stack.

Cooper EV will boast a range of up to 400km

The Cooper EV will be available in E and SE specifications. While the E trim will produce 181hp, the SE trim will generate 215hp. The former will come equipped with a 40.7kWh battery, while the latter will feature a larger 54.2kWh unit. The three-door electric hatchback will boast a range of up to 400km on a full charge and will exclusively be front-wheel-drive.

Countryman EV will use the same platform as BMW iX1

The Countryman EV is built on the same platform as the new BMW iX1. Its base E trim will run on a 188hp, single electric motor with a 54kWh battery. The range-topping SE ALL4 trim will feature a 308hp, dual electric motor setup with a 64kWh battery pack. MINI estimates that the new-generation Countryman EV will have an impressive range of up to 450km on a full charge.

