Royal Enfield's Track School initiative to debut on September 9

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 30, 2023 | 05:19 pm 2 min read

Royal Enfield Track School will expand to Bangalore, Kolhapur, and Ahmedabad in the coming months (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield has launched its "Track School" initiative in India to nurture racing talent and promote safety. The racing school will start on September 9 at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore. It will offer all participants an opportunity to hone their skills on the racetrack. This will help the participants become better and safer riders on both the track and the streets.

The automaker will be expanding to more cities

Following the launch, sessions will be held in Bangalore, Kolhapur, and Ahmedabad, making the program accessible to aspiring racers across India. Students will train on the Royal Enfield GT 650 twin-cylinder motorcycle under the guidance of experienced racing specialists. The guides will teach students about track racing techniques, motorcycle dynamics, and safety precautions.

It supports the company's global motorsports commitment

The Track School is part of Royal Enfield's global motorsports program. It encompasses initiatives such as the GT Cup, women's racing programs, the American Flat Track team in the United States, DTRA flat track racing in the United Kingdom, drag racing in Europe and India, and Slide Schools in six countries. This commitment highlights Royal Enfield's dedication to fostering a global racing culture.

The initiative will support racing culture in India

In the coming months, Royal Enfield plans to announce additional Track School locations and dates. This will further expand the initiative's reach and enable more individuals to embark on their racing journey on our shores. This program supports the development of racing culture in India and inspires young, passionate racers to explore the exhilarating world of track racing.

