Variant-wise features of Tata Nexon (facelift) leaked

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 30, 2023 | 04:08 pm 3 min read

Tata Nexon (facelift) will get an all-LED lighting setup as standard. Representative image (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors is set to launch the Nexon (facelift) in India on September 14. The updated SUV will be offered in four variants, namely Smart, Pure, Creative, and Fearless. An optional pack will also be available with some trims. In the latest development, the variant-wise features of the new Nexon have leaked, giving us a fair idea about the upcoming crossover.

Why does this story matter?

Tata Nexon was responsible for popularizing the compact SUV segment in India. It became the highest-selling model in India in 2022, defeating rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Kia Sonet for the top spot. However, with the competition moving ahead, Tata Motors has now decided to launch the facelifted version of the rugged model to reinvigorate its popularity on our shores.

Nexon Smart

The base Smart variant of Tata Nexon (facelift) will feature an all-LED lighting setup and 16-inch steel wheels. Inside, the five-seater cabin will get a new-age two-spoke steering wheel, manual AC, fabric upholstery, front power windows, digital instrument cluster, six airbags, ESC, and three-point seatbelts for all occupants. It will also have central locking functions and multiple driving modes.

Nexon Smart+

The Smart+ will get everything from the base model and additionally feature electrically adjustable ORVMs. It will also have rear power windows, four speakers, and a multifunctional steering wheel. This variant will pack a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for voice commands, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. It is essentially a variant of the Smart trim but with the optional pack.

Nexon Pure+

The Pure+ variant of the SUV will flaunt projector LED headlamps with an auto-on function, connected LED taillamps, designer wheel caps, and roof rails. Its spacious cabin will retain all features from the Smart and Smart+. On top of that, it will have a dual-tone finish for the minimalist dashboard, soft-touch door pads, and rear AC vents for added comfort.

Nexon Creative

The Creative trim of the Nexon (facelift) will get sequential LED DRLs, a rear wiper with a washer, body-colored door handles, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Its cabin will have a leather-wrapped gear lever, auto-dimming IRVM, height-adjustable driver's seat, keyless entry with push-button start/stop, automatic climate control, and a cooled glovebox. It will also get a rear-view camera and a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

Nexon Creative+

On top of the Creative trim, the Creative+ model will feature front parking sensors, cruise control, auto-folding ORVMs, a 360-degree-view camera, and a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options.

Nexon Fearless

The Fearless variant will come equipped with all features from the Creative+ model along with sequential LED welcome signature, fog lamps with cornering function, and a rear defogger. Inside, the SUV will have a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a front armrest, an air purifier, a wireless charger, a rear armrest with cup holders, and 60:40 split-folding seats. It will also provide an express cooling function.

Nexon Fearless+

The range-topping Nexon Fearless+ version will get all the bells and whistles such as a premium sound system with a subwoofer, leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, connected car technology, and an infotainment panel with support for over-the-air (OTA) updates.

What to expect from the Tata Nexon (facelift)?

Tata Motors is set to launch the Nexon (facelift) in India on September 14. The updated SUV will draw inspiration from the Curvv concept. Based on the exterior and interior changes, we expect the new model to start at around Rs. 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The refreshed car will retain the 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine and 1.5-liter diesel motor from the existing model.

