Sensex gains nearly 300 points, Nifty settles above 18,200 mark

Written by Akash Pandey May 19, 2023, 04:02 pm 2 min read

The Nifty Midcap 50 closed at 9,176.1 points

On Friday, the stock market had a bearish opening but the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a surge. The Sensex jumped 0.48% to 61,729.68 points while the Nifty climbed 0.4% to 18,203.4 points. The midcap stocks traded near the flat line with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing at 9,176.1 points. Read on for more details on Friday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY IT, NIFTY REALTY, and NIFTY AUTO topped the list, edging up 1.45%, 0.86%, and 0.69%, respectively. Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, and Tata Motors emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 3.47%, 3.37%, and 3.25%, respectively. Divis Labs, Britannia, and Tata Consumer Products lead the negative pack, plummeting 2.11%, 1.45%, and 1.42%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

The Asian markets witnessed a poor run. While the Shanghai Composite Index slipped to 3,283.54 points, the Hang Seng Index plunged to 19,450.57 points, and the Nikkei dropped to 30,808.35 points. In the US, NASDAQ surged 188.27 points, or 1.51%, to 12,688.84 points.

INR fell 0.06% to settle against US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) slipped 0.06% to settle at Rs. 82.66 against the UD Dollar in the forex trade. Meanwhile, both gold and silver futures witnessed a rise. The price of gold futures rose 0.26% to Rs. 59,880, while that of silver futures climbed 0.79% to Rs. 72,712. The crude oil futures prices surged by $0.94, or 1.31% to $73.01 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai on Friday

The fuel prices remained unchanged on Friday. Diesel is selling at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol costs Rs. 96.76 per liter in Delhi. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol continues to retail at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is trading at $26,856.51, which is 2.02% down from yesterday. Ethereum is down 0.95% and is trading at $1,809.40. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $1.00 (0.03% up), $309.19 (1.21% down), and $0.37 (1.62% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.07346, down 0.76% from yesterday.