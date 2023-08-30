Bentley celebrates LGBTQ+ community with one-off Continental GTC
Bentley has showcased a one-off vibrant, rainbow-striped Continental GTC at the Manchester Pride event. This move reaffirms the automaker's support for the LGBTQ+ community. Designed by Bentley's CGI artist Rich Morris, the convertible is part of the company's Heritage Collection. The eye-catching vehicle was a striking addition to the parade, promoting LGBTQ+ rights and solidarity. It remains mechanically unaltered from the standard model.
The roadster features crystalline-effect DRLs and deep-padded floor mats
Morris used classic Pride colors and the GTC's lines to create a bold, intersecting diamond pattern, inspired by Bentley's interior quilt patterns. The design aimed to make a clear statement about the car's purpose, regardless of viewers' familiarity with the LGBTQ+ community. The roadster boasts a long and muscular bonnet, circular LED headlights, crystalline-effect DRLs, frameless windows, designer wheels, premium leather upholstery, and deep-padded floor mats.
The Continental GTC draws power from a W12 engine
The one-off Bentley Continental GTC retains the powertrain from the standard model. It draws power from a 6.0-liter, twin-turbocharged W12 petrol engine that develops 626hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 900Nm. The mill is mated to an 8-speed ZF DCT gearbox.
Bentley's inclusive workforce reflected in the one-off GTC model
Alongside the Continental GTC, 75 Bentley associates attended Manchester Pride, demonstrating the company's commitment to an inclusive workplace culture. According to Karen Lange, a board member for HR at Bentley, the colorful Continental GTC reflects the company's diverse workforce at its automaker's Crewe headquarters, located near Manchester. "Inclusion remains a year-round commitment for Bentley," she said.
The heritage automaker is also working on a sustainable future
In addition to supporting LGBTQ+ rights, Bentley has also implemented environmental sustainability initiatives, such as making its factory carbon-neutral and establishing bee colonies on company grounds. The automaker also plans to produce electric vehicles that will double the power of some current W12 internal combustion engine-powered models. The legendary automaker aims to demonstrate its dedication to innovation and sustainability in the automotive industry.