2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 revealed ahead of launch

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 30, 2023 | 12:26 pm 2 min read

The upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will come equipped with dual-channel ABS. Representative image (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield's highly-anticipated Himalayan 450 is scheduled for launch on November 1. In the latest development, the motorcycle has been spotted in a production-ready guise, sans camouflage. The upgraded model will boast significant improvements over the current version. The changes include a more powerful, liquid-cooled engine and premium features such as LED headlights and inverted front forks. The ADV aims to compete with rivals such as the KTM 390 Adventure in terms of design and performance.

It will feature unique split-style LED taillights with integrated indicators

Sporting a lean profile with minimal paneling, the Himalayan 450 will offer eye-catching color options and graphics. Key features will include a large windscreen, side-mounted racks, wire-spoke wheels, and a larger fuel tank for extended rides. It will also sport an LED headlamp, split-type seats, a stubby exhaust, split-style LED taillights with integrated indicators, and a circular TFT console.

It will draw power from Royal Enfield's first-ever liquid-cooled engine

The Himalayan 450's liquid-cooled 450cc mill is expected to generate around 40hp of maximum power and 40Nm of peak torque. The motor will get a 6-speed gearbox, with a slipper and assist clutch. The bike will likely have a ground clearance of around 220mm, offering better capabilities across highways and off-road tracks. For rider safety, the ADV will come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, long-travel inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit.

