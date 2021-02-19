Renault launched its KIGER compact SUV in India on February 15 in four variants of RXE, RXL, RXT, and RXZ. Depending on the trim, its waiting period reportedly ranges from six to eight weeks. Highlights of the four-wheeler include an eye-catching design and an upmarket cabin with many features. It is available with a choice of two BS6-compliant petrol engines. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors The car has a ground clearance of 205mm

The Renault KIGER is based on the CMF-A+ platform and sports a twin-slat grille, a muscular bonnet, and silver skid plates. Split LED headlamps with DRLs, and C-shaped LED taillights are available for lighting. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it has a ground clearance of 205mm and a wheelbase of 2,500mm.

Interiors There are four airbags for safety

The Renault KIGER has a 5-seater cabin with automatic climate control, parking sensors, key-less entry, rear AC vents, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It packs an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. To ensure the safety of the passengers, four airbags, ABS with EBD, an engine immobilizer, and a rear-view camera are available.

Power It is offered with a choice of two petrol engines

The Renault KIGER is offered with two BS6-compliant petrol engine options: a 1.0-liter mill that makes 70hp/96Nm and a 1.0-liter turbocharged motor that churns out 97hp/160Nm. Transmission duties on the car are taken care of by a 5-speed manual, a 5-speed automatic, and a 5-speed CVT gearbox. Three different driving modes, namely, Normal, Eco, and Sports are also on offer.

