Diwali offers announced on Renault cars in India

In an attempt to increase sales this Diwali, French automaker Renault is offering discounts of up to Rs. 2.5 lakh on its entire line-up, including the KWID, TRIBER, KIGER, and Duster. These deals are valid till October 31 and can be availed in the form of scrappage benefits, loyalty bonuses, cash discounts, and exchange as well as corporate offers. Here are more details.

Renault KWID: Price starts at Rs. 4.06 lakh

The KWID is available with savings worth Rs. 1.15 lakh, including loyalty benefits of up to Rs. 65,000. It flaunts a cascading grille, roof rails, rear spoiler, split-style headlights, and 14-inch wheels. Inside, there are five seats, two airbags, and an 8.0-inch infotainment console. The car runs on a 799cc petrol engine that makes 53.26hp/72Nm and a 1.0-liter petrol mill that generates 67hp/91Nm.

Renault TRIBER: Price begins at Rs. 5.5 lakh

The TRIBER is up for grabs with discounts of up to Rs. 1.45 lakh, including an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000. It has a chrome-finished grille, roof rails, blacked-out body cladding, and 15-inch wheels. The car has a 7-seater cabin with four airbags and an 8.0-inch infotainment panel. It runs on a 1.0-liter petrol engine that generates 71hp of power and 96Nm of torque.

Renault KIGER: Price starts at Rs. 5.64 lakh

The Renault KIGER can be bought with offers worth Rs. 1.05 lakh, including a loyalty bonus of up to Rs. 95,000. It flaunts a sleek grille, LED headlights, a muscular bonnet, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there are five seats, four airbags, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and a rear-view camera. The four-wheeler is fueled by a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill that churns out 98.63hp/152Nm.

Renault Duster: Price begins at Rs. 9.86 lakh

Offers worth Rs. 2.5 lakh are available on the Renault Duster, including loyalty benefits of up to Rs. 1.1 lakh. The SUV has projector headlamps, a chromed grille, roof rails, and 17-inch alloy wheels. The cabin provides five seats, two airbags, and a 7.0-inch infotainment console. It runs on a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 153.8hp/254Nm and a 1.5-liter petrol mill that generates 104.5hp/142Nm.