Written by Pradnesh Naik September 07, 2023 | 09:46 am 2 min read

Both streetfighters ride on lightweight 17-inch wheels

﻿TVS Motor Company has launched the Apache RTR 310 in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 2.43 lakh (ex-showroom). It is based on the highly successful Apache RR310. With its all-new motorcycle, the bikemaker aims to snatch the crown from the KTM 390 Duke in the middleweight streetfighter segment. Which one of these two sub-500cc offerings makes more sense on our shores?

Why does this story matter?

KTM popularized the high-performance streetfighter segment in India in 2013 with the 390 Duke. It revolutionized our market, which was primarily dominated by commuter-style motorcycles. Many bikemakers attempted to dethrone the middleweight champion in recent years, without any luck. However, the Chennai-based TVS Motor Company now plans to take the throne from the former by unleashing its sub-500cc beast, the Apache RTR 310.

TVS Apache RTR 310 looks more appealing of the two

The 2024 KTM 390 Duke flaunts a muscular fuel tank, a sharp-looking LED headlamp, split-type DRLs, a wide handlebar, a sleek LED taillamp, and a TFT instrument console. TVS Apache RTR 310 features a sculpted fuel tank, dual adaptive LED headlamps with DRLs, split seats with heating/cooling function, dual dynamic LED taillamps, and a TFT console. Both bikes ride on lightweight 17-inch alloy wheels.

The RTR 310 comes equipped with multiple electronic riding aids

For safety, both the KTM 390 Duke and TVS Apache RTR 310 come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with cornering ABS, a ride-by-wire throttle, and traction control. However, the latter also features cruise control and five riding modes. The suspension duties are taken care of by inverted front forks and a rear mono-shock unit on both streetfighter bikes.

KTM 390 Duke packs a more powerful engine

The KTM 390 Duke is fueled by a new 399cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor that develops a maximum power of 45hp and a peak torque of 39Nm. Powering the TVS Apache RTR 310 is a 312.2cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, reverse-inclined engine that produces a maximum power of 35hp and a peak torque of 27.3Nm. Both bikes get a 6-speed gearbox, with a bi-directional quickshifter.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the 2024 KTM 390 Duke is expected to carry a premium over the outgoing model, which costs Rs. 2.97 lakh. In comparison, the TVS Apache RTR 310 is available between Rs. 2.43 lakh and Rs. 2.64 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Apache makes more sense with its aggressive styling and better safety features at a lower price point.

