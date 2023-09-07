Order books for 2023 Tata Nexon EV to open soon

Auto

Order books for 2023 Tata Nexon EV to open soon

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 07, 2023 | 12:33 pm 2 min read

The 2023 Tata Nexon EV will feature an electric sunroof. Representative image (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors is set to unveil the facelifted Nexon EV today, with bookings opening on September 9. Prices of the mid-size e-SUV will be announced on September 14, along with its ICE-powered counterpart. The updated EV will feature design changes similar to the 2023 Nexon, including a sharper fascia, new alloy wheels, and connected LED taillamps. It aims to offer an improved range and advanced features to compete with rivals such as the Mahindra XUV400 and MG ZS EV.

It will feature an all-LED lighting setup and six airbags

The facelifted Nexon EV will come equipped with a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital driver's display. It will also feature ventilated front seats, a wireless charger, six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a 360-degree-view camera. Design updates will include a sharper fascia with a DRL strip running across the width, bumper-mounted projector LED headlamps, a closed-off front without a grille, new alloy wheels, and connected LED taillamps.

The updated model is expected to deliver more range

The 2023 Tata Nexon EV is anticipated to retain the current model's battery pack options: 30.2kWh (Prime) and 40.5kWh (MAX). The Prime variant will likely continue with its 127hp/245Nm electric motor, while the MAX trim will feature a 143hp/250Nm PMS AC motor. The carmaker may tune the motors differently for increased range, with the updated EV boasting a range of over 450km per charge. For reference, the current-generation versions offer 312km (Prime) and 456km (MAX) of driving range.

Share this timeline