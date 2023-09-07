Nissan aims to expand India line-up with 6 new cars

Auto

Nissan aims to expand India line-up with 6 new cars

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 07, 2023 | 12:27 pm 2 min read

The new-generation X-Trail will be a flagship model for Nissan in India (Photo credit: Nissan)

Nissan is gearing up to introduce six new vehicles in the Indian market as part of its long-term strategy with its strategic partner, Renault. Its first model, the new-generation X-Trail, will compete with the SKODA KODIAQ and Volkswagen Tiguan. The automaker plans to roll out five more models by 2026, including a global electric vehicle (EV), a midsize SUV, and three sub-4 meter models, further expanding its presence on our shores.

Renault-Nissan alliance announced a new strategy earlier this year

Earlier this year, the Renault and Nissan alliance announced their long-term strategy for India, which includes an investment of Rs. 5,300 crore. The Japanese marque plans to introduce six new cars in India in the ICE-powered and EV categories. The strategy also includes tapping into the midsize SUV space with a new model that will rival the likes of Hyundai CRETA and Honda Elevate.

Fourth-generation X-Trail will lead the way for Nissan in India

The fourth-generation X-Trail, showcased in October last year, will be the first of six new Nissan models to be launched in India. It is expected to compete in the premium mid-size SUV category and will likely be imported via the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route. It follows the brand's modern design philosophy and has a spacious and tech-biased five/seven-seater cabin.

Share this timeline