How Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition fares against Mahindra XUV300 Turbosport

1/6

Auto 3 min read

How Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition fares against Mahindra XUV300 Turbosport

By Pradnesh Naik 01:15 am Oct 08, 202301:15 am

Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition rides on blacked-out designer wheels (Photo credit: Nissan)

Nissan has launched the special Kuro Edition of its Magnite in India. The compact SUV ranges between Rs. 8.27 lakh and Rs. 10.46 lakh (ex-showroom) on our shores. At that price point, it competes against the Mahindra XUV300 Turbosport. Both cars feature a turbo-petrol engine to appeal to driving enthusiasts. However, which one makes more sense on our shores? Let's find out.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

Mahindra was one of the first to introduce a potent turbocharged petrol motor in the sub-4m segment with the XUV300. However, it was models such as the Hyundai VENUE N Line and Kia Sonet X-Line that popularized the use of turbo-petrol mills on our shores. Now, Nissan is trying to capture the market with its limited-run Kuro Edition of its best-selling Magnite SUV.

3/6

Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition looks more pleasing

The Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition features a blacked-out hexagonal grille, swept-back LED headlights, bumper-mounted L-shaped DRLs, roof rails, skid plates, gloss black alloy wheels, and red brake calipers. The Mahindra XUV300 Turbosport has a sculpted bonnet, projector headlights, LED DRLs, red highlights on a blacked-out grille and air dam, "Twin Peaks" logos, 16-inch designer wheels, roof rails, and wrap-around LED taillights.

4/6

Magnite's cabin feels more upmarket with modern features

The Magnite Kuro Edition gets an all-black-themed cabin with a keyless entry and start function, automatic climate control, fabric upholstery, an 8.0-inch infotainment panel with connectivity function, JBL-sourced speakers, and multiple airbags. The XUV300 Turbosport has an all-black color scheme for its spacious cabin, red-colored inserts, electric sunroof, leatherette upholstery, dual-zone climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel.

5/6

Mahindra XUV300 Turbosport packs more powerful engine

The Magnite Kuro Edition draws power from a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that puts out 99hp of maximum power and 152Nm of peak torque. Powering the XUV300 Turbosport is a 1.2-liter, mStallion, T-GDI, turbo-petrol mill that develops 130hp of power and 250Nm of peak torque. The former is linked to a five-speed manual or a CVT gearbox, while the latter gets a six-speed manual gearbox.

6/6

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition is available between Rs. 8.27 lakh and Rs. 10.46 lakh. On the other hand, the Mahindra XUV300 Turbosport ranges between Rs. 9.31 lakh and Rs. 13.16 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Magnite Kuro Edition makes more sense on our shores with its pleasing design and tech-biased cabin at a lower price point.