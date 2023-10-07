Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally arriving in India soon: Check features

By Pradnesh Naik 10:25 pm Oct 07, 202310:25 pm

Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally comes equipped with Ducati Skyhook suspension setup as standard (Photo credit: Ducati)

Ducati unveiled the Multistrada V4 Rally for the global markets in October last year. Now, the Italian marque has opened the order books for the rugged adventure tourer in India. Set to debut soon on our shores, the ADV features a few crucial upgrades over the standard model to make it a better offroad-focused motorcycle. Here's a look at its best features.

Why does this story matter?

The Ducati Multistrada series consists of capable V-twin and V4 ADV motorcycles. Ever since its inception in 2003, the adventure tourer became popular as a sporty alternative to the BMW R 1200 GS series. To further increase its capabilities, the bikemaker has introduced a range-topping Rally variant with both mechanical and software upgrades, along with a state-of-the-art radar-based adaptive cruise control system.

Rides on rugged wire-spoked wheels with tubeless tires

The Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally retains the overall aggressive design of the standard model. It features a prominent beak, a massive 30-liter fuel tank, dual LED headlights, an adjustable windscreen, a raised handlebar, metallic reinforced sump guards, an upswept exhaust, and a sleek LED taillamp. The ADV rides on 19-inch (front) and 17-inch (rear) wire-spoked wheels wrapped in tubeless tires.

Draws power from a 1,158cc 'Granturismo' V4 engine

Powering the Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally is a potent 1,158cc, "Granturismo" V4 engine that churns out 168hp of maximum power at 10,500rpm and 125Nm of peak torque at 8,750rpm. The mill is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter.

Gets radar units on both ends for added safety

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally comes equipped with a suite of electronic riding aids such as cornering ABS, front-facing radar-based adaptive cruise control, and a blind spot monitoring system using the rear-facing radar unit. It also features the legendary Ducati Traction Control (DTC). Moreover, the motorcycle gets a special offroad mode that restricts the power to 114hp.

Has unique cylinder deactivation system

To increase overall efficiency, the Multistrada V4 Rally incorporates cylinder deactivation technology, allowing rear cylinders to be deactivated even while the bike is in motion. It also helps in reducing the heat generated by the potent engine, thereby making it comfortable for the rider.

