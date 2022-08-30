Auto

Ducati Panigale V4 v/s Aprilia RSV4: Which one is better?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 30, 2022, 01:12 pm 3 min read

Both motorcycles are powered by a V4 engine

Ducati has launched the 2022 version of Panigale V4 in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 26.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike flaunts an aggressive design and is powered by a 1,103cc, V4 engine that is derived from the brand's race-winning MotoGP motorcycle. It directly competes against an Italian rival in form of the Aprilia RSV4. But which one is a better superbike?

Context Why does this story matter?

Ducati is one of the most recognized brands in the motorcycle world, with a rich heritage in various motorsport events.

It unveiled the Panigale V4 with the new race-derived "Desmosedici Stradale" V4 engine in 2018.

The motorcycle primarily rivals the RSV4 from the Italian rival, Aprilia, which also features a similarly-specced narrow-type V4 engine straight from the brand's racing division.

Design Panigale V4 has an aggressive design with carbon fiber winglets

Ducati Panigale V4 features a muscular fuel tank, dual LED headlamps with DRLs, carbon fiber winglets, underbelly exhaust, split-type seats, an LED taillamp, and a 5.0-inch TFT instrument console. Aprilia RSV4 flaunts a sculpted fuel tank, sleek LED headlamp unit, rider-only saddle, an upswept exhaust, a slim tail section with LED taillight, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. Both superbikes ride on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Performance Aprilia RSV4 draws power from a 217hp, V4 engine

The Ducati Panigale V4 is backed by a 1,103cc, 4-valve, liquid-cooled, V4 engine that generates 215.5hp of maximum power and 123.6Nm of peak torque. The Aprilia RSV4 is powered by a 1,099cc, liquid-cooled, V4 mill that churns out a maximum power of 217hp and a peak torque of 125Nm. Both the motorcycles offer a 6-speed gearbox, along with a bi-directional quickshifter.

Safety Both are equipped with multiple electronic rider aids

Talking about the rider's safety, the Ducati Panigale V4 and Aprilia RSV4 are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, and riding modes. The suspension duties are taken care of by 43mm inverted forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end of both the motorcycles.

Our verdict Which one should you buy?

The Ducati Panigale V4 has three variants that range between Rs. 26.49 lakh and Rs. 40.99 lakh, while the Aprilia RSV4 retails at Rs. 23.69 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) in India. Our vote goes in favor of the Ducati Panigale, as it features an aggressive design, a better mechanical and electronics package, and an overall wider brand reach and value on our shores.

