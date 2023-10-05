Triumph Tiger 900 GT Aragón Edition arrives in global markets



By Pradnesh Naik 06:01 pm Oct 05, 202306:01 pm

Triumph Tiger 900 GT Aragón Edition features an adjustable windscreen (Photo credit: Triumph Motorcycles)

Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled the Tiger 900 GT Aragón Edition in Malaysia, to commemorate its race victory in the 2022 Baja Aragón with Spanish enduro racer Iván Cervantes. Featuring a race-inspired design, this special edition bike is available alongside the Rally Aragón Edition in other markets. The Malaysian version boasts a striking triple paint scheme of Diablo Red, Matte Phantom Black, and Crystal White colors, and features a unique seat design and branding.

It draws power from an 888cc, inline-triple engine

Powering the special Tiger 900 GT is the same 888cc, liquid-cooled, inline-triple mill that develops 94hp of maximum power and 87Nm of peak torque from the standard model. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox, with a slipper and assist clutch for enhanced performance and handling. To boost its handling capabilities, it gets fully adjustable 45mm Marzocchi cartridge-type inverted front forks and an electronically adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end.

Triumph Tiger 900 GT Aragón Edition: Pricing

In Malaysia, the Triumph Tiger 900 GT Aragon Edition is priced at MYR 81,000 (roughly Rs. 14.26 lakh). For comparison, the same model is available at $16,495 (around Rs. 13.73 lakh) in the US market. The British marque is also offering over 65 official accessories, allowing riders to personalize their special edition bikes to suit their preferences and lifestyles.