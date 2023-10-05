Tata Motors tackles EV talent shortage with upskilling program

Tiago.ev is the most affordable all-electric offering for Tata Motors in India (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors is tackling the industry's talent gap by launching a comprehensive plan to train its workforce in cutting-edge EV technologies. The automaker aims to have 50% of its employees skilled in new-age automotive technology within five years. To make this happen, India's largest EV maker is hosting workshops and providing degrees centered on innovations driven by artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced software.

Tata invested Rs. 25cr in upskilling programs last fiscal year

Sitaram Kandi, vice president of the HR division at Tata Motors, recognized the major lack of talent in software, AI, and CESS (Connected, Electric, Shared and Safe) fields throughout the auto sector. As a result, the automaker has invested around Rs. 25 crore in upskilling programs during the previous fiscal year. Kandi stressed that while the company's attrition rate is lower than the industry average, there have been efforts to poach from their existing talent pool.

Collaborating with universities for certification and upskilling courses

Tata Motors has teamed up with several universities to offer certification and upskilling courses on EV technologies for its employees. After finishing these courses, workers can apply for job openings within the company that need their newly gained skills. The automaker also has a higher education program tailored for shopfloor technicians at various plants. This program enables them to pursue a Diploma in Engineering, focusing on electrical, electronics, mechatronics, and specialized welding skills.

Apprenticeship program and emphasis on diversity in hiring

Besides its upskilling efforts, Tata Motors also runs an apprenticeship program with around 13,000 participants learning about mechatronics, IoT (Internet of Things), robotics, and AI. The company is also dedicated to boosting diversity in its workforce by ensuring that 25% of new hires across categories are women. This strategy reflects the evolving demands of the automobile sector and aims to build a more inclusive and skilled workforce for the future.