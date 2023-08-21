Mahindra BE.05 EV teased in production-ready avatar

Written by Akash Pandey August 21, 2023

The launch of Mahindra BE.05 is slated for October 2025 (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra is working on the BE.05 electric SUV for the Indian market. While the launch will take place in October 2025, Pratap Bose, the Chief Of Design at Mahindra, has shared a few images of the production-ready version of the e-SUV. The production version appears to have minimal changes in the cabin, while retaining the overall design language of the concept BE.05. The upcoming Mahindra e-SUV will compete with the Hyundai Creta-based EV and Tata Curvv EV.

It will get a sleek exterior and modern interior treatment

The exterior images of the Mahindra BE.05 showcase a sleek design, featuring a pointy bonnet, sharp LED DRLs, and a slim bumper. The side profile will boast five-spoke alloy wheels, ORVMs, and a prominent B-pillar. The rear design remains unchanged from the concept, with a split rear spoiler, sleek LED tail lamps, and a massive rear bumper. Inside, the vehicle may closely resemble the concept, featuring dual 12.3-inch displays, a layered dashboard design, and a squarish steering wheel.

The e-SUV will deliver a range of 450km

The Mahindra BE.05 will likely feature a two-wheel-drive system, although an all-wheel-drive option may be available on higher trim levels. Mahindra's new battery technology is compatible with fast charging of up to 175kW, allowing for 5% to 80% capacity within 30 minutes of charging. Built on the INGLO platform, the BE.05 is expected to feature a 60kWh battery pack, providing a range of around 450km on a single charge.

Pricing will be crucial for its success

The Mahindra BE.05 is set to launch in October 2025 with an expected starting price of Rs. 25 lakh (ex-showroom). With its sharp design and impressive range, the electric SUV is poised to make a significant impact on the growing electric vehicle segment in India. However, it remains to be seen how Tata Motors and Hyundai will price their e-SUVs.

