Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition launched as tribute to Chandrayaan-3 mission

Written by Dwaipayan Roy August 21, 2023 | 04:12 pm 1 min read

Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition delivers a range of 307km per charge (Photo credit: Ultraviolette Automotive)

Homegrown automaker Ultraviolette Automotive has launched the F77 Space Edition, a limited-run electric motorcycle inspired by India's space program. This unique model features aerospace-grade materials, such as custom-machined aluminum components and specialized paint. The two-wheeler's production is limited to just 10 units and bears a price tag of Rs. 5.6 lakh (ex-showroom). Its bookings will start tomorrow (August 22) via the brand's official website.

What about its performance?

The F77 Space Edition boasts an impressive 307km range on a single charge, with a peak power of 39.94hp and a maximum torque output of 100Nm. It can accelerate from 0-60km/h in just 2.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 152km/h. The design of this vehicle reflects the advanced electronics and technology used in modern aircraft, setting it apart from the standard version, which starts at Rs. 3.8 lakh.

It honors India's space legacy through innovation

With the F77 Space Edition, Ultraviolette Automotive aims to push the boundaries of science and technology, commemorating India's celestial journey. This tribute to the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission showcases the manufacturer's commitment to charting the future of electric mobility and also celebrates India's achievements in outer space.

