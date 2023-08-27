Tata Motors targets net zero emissions by 2045

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 27, 2023 | 01:44 pm 2 min read

Tata Nexon EV features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors, one of the top automakers in India, has set an ambitious goal of achieving zero emissions by 2045. The company is focusing on electric and hydrogen fuel technologies to reach the ambitious target soon. The homegrown carmaker currently leads the electric vehicle market on our shores with models such as the Tiago EV, Tigor EV, and Nexon EV range. It plans to introduce more electric vehicles in the coming years.

Tata Motors is focusing on a greener future

To reach its zero-emission target, Tata Motors is concentrating on Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and hydrogen fuel cell technologies. The automaker's strategy includes a focus on hydrogen fuel as a key component for achieving zero emissions at its facilities. The company plans to roll out the first vehicle incorporating these advancements in 2024, working on a tight timeline to develop and implement these innovations.

It is prioritizing hydrogen for sustainable transition

The automaker is considering using hydrogen fuel cells and hydrogen fuel in internal combustion engines to further its zero-emission objectives. Priority will be given to hydrogen internal combustion engines before exploring battery electric or fuel cell electric options. This approach aligns with Tata Motors' commitment to becoming net zero in greenhouse gas emissions by 2045, as part of an irreversible megatrend toward sustainable transition.

