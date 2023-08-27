Tesla Cybertruck's cabin revealed with new ambient lighting strips

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 27, 2023 | 01:37 pm 2 min read

Tesla Cybertruck will feature an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Tesla)

Ahead of its official launch, the interiors of Tesla's Cybertruck have been revealed. Recent spy shots showcase the ambient lighting in the spacious cabin. It features sleek LED light strips on the dashboard and door panels. This design is reminiscent of the anticipated layout for the Tesla Model 3 Highland facelift. The images, shared on Reddit﻿, display a continuous red light strip that spans the dashboard and extends to the front and rear passenger doors.

Mass production of the Cybertruck to begin next month

Mass production of the Tesla Cybertruck is set to begin next month, with the automaker aiming to ramp up rollout numbers starting in early 2024. Since its debut in November 2019, the electric vehicle has faced multiple delays. However, the EV maker began production at its Giga Texas facility a few weeks ago.

Final development stage reveals updated features

The Cybertruck is currently in its final development and homologation stages. While the automaker has not disclosed specific interior details, spy shots have also revealed an updated yoke-styled steering wheel and a large central display. Tesla plans to hold a delivery event for the electric pickup truck in September. Its final specifications will be disclosed by the brand at its launch event.

