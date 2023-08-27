Silhouette of Hero Karizma XMR 210 teased on official website

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 27, 2023 | 12:03 pm 2 min read

Hero Karizma XMR 210 will ride on designer wheels (Photo credit: Hero MotoCorp)

Hero MotoCorp, India's largest bikemaker, is all set to introduce the all-new Karizma XMR 210 on August 29. In the latest development, the company has teased the upcoming model on its official website. The supersport will feature a fresh and sporty design that will set it apart from previous models. With a wide LED headlight, aerodynamic side and rear panels, fairing-mounted mirrors, and an upright windscreen, the motorcycle is sure to turn heads.

It will feature an all-LED lighting setup and designer wheels

Notable features of the new Karizma XMR 210 include all-LED illumination and a fully digital instrument console with smartphone connectivity. The motorcycle will feature a high-mounted clip-on handlebar and mid-set footpegs, indicating a focus on sports touring. It will also get sporty decals, a dual-tone color scheme, a sleek tail section, a muscular fuel tank, an upswept exhaust, and designer alloy wheels.

It will be backed by a new 210cc, single-cylinder engine

Powering the Hero Karizma XMR 210 will be an all-new 210cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that will likely develop around 25hp of maximum power and 30Nm of peak torque. The mill will be paired with a 6-speed gearbox. For a comfortable and safe ride, the motorcycle will include telescopic front forks, a rear mono-shock unit, and disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS.

Hero Karizma XMR 210: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the new Karizma XMR 210 will be announced by Hero MotoCorp at its launch event scheduled on August 29. We expect the supersport motorcycle to cost around Rs. 1.8 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

