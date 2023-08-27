Porsche and Puma collaborate on sneakers for 911's 60th-anniversary celebrations

Auto

Porsche and Puma collaborate on sneakers for 911's 60th-anniversary celebrations

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 27, 2023 | 11:18 am 2 min read

Both sneakers sport a distinctive design, highlighting the respective era (Photo credit: Porsche)

In celebration of the 60th anniversary of the iconic 911 moniker, the German supercar maker Porsche and sportswear manufacturer Puma have collaborated to create limited-edition sneakers. The design of the shoes takes inspiration from both the classic and modern versions of the legendary car. The sneakers will be available during a special pre-sale event on September 5 at the Porsche pop-up store in the upcoming IAA Mobility show in Munich.

The design of the sneakers is influenced by the sportscar

The 'Retro Sneaker,' influenced by the 1972 Porsche 911 S 2.5, boasts a narrow, flat silhouette with suede overlays, smooth leather underlays, and red stitching. Adorned in a light blue hue, the shoes feature the starting number 56 as a tribute to a historic car from that era. In contrast, the 'Heritage Sneaker' showcases a modern profile inspired by the Retro Sneaker, finished in a blue-gray shade with smooth leather and cognac-brown lining.

Individually-numbered pairs of shoes to honor Porsche 911's heritage

Only 1,972 pairs of the Retro Sneaker and 1,963 pairs of the Heritage Sneaker will be produced. Each individually numbered pair will honor the respective years of significance for the Porsche 911. Both sneakers also display the 60 Years of Porsche 911 logo. Retro Sneaker's logo appears in black and white on a woven label, while the Heritage Sneaker's logo is in a color on a hang tag made from the same leather as the exterior part of the shoe.

A pre-sale event is expected at IAA Mobility

Pricing information for these limited-edition sneakers has not yet been announced by Porsche. However, fans and collectors can eagerly anticipate the pre-sale event on September 5 to secure their exclusive designs that pay tribute to the rich history of the legendary Porsche 911.

Share this timeline