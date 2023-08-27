Rolls-Royce Amethyst Droptail is a one-off coach-built masterpiece: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 27, 2023 | 12:05 am 2 min read

Rolls-Royce Amethyst Droptail rides on 22-inch wheels (Photo credit: Rolls-Royce)

Rolls-Royce has taken the wraps off the one-off Amethyst Droptail roadster. The unique coach-built masterpiece is inspired by the birthstone of the owner's son. Its veneer aft deck is the largest wood surface ever produced by the heritage British marque. The luxurious vehicle celebrates its client's cultural heritage, family legacy, and personal passions. Here's a look at its top features.

Why does this story matter?

Every "Coachbuild" commission by Rolls-Royce exudes a sense of timelessness and artistic endurance. Each one-off car derives its identity from the achievements and character of the owner, which are combined with the automaker's progressive design philosophy. Its newest model, the Amethyst Droptail is one of the four unique creations by the iconic carmaker. It was showcased at a private event in Gstaad, Switzerland.

It flaunts 22-inch polished aluminum wheels and hand-finished Pantheon grille

The one-off Rolls-Royce Amethyst Droptail features a unique dual-tone paint scheme with a "Globe Amaranth" flower-inspired soft purple hue and deep purple Amethyst tone. It flaunts a signature hand-finished Pantheon grille with both brushed and polished finishes used for the first time in the carmaker's history. The car gets the largest veneer aft deck and rolls on bespoke 22-inch polished aluminum wheels.

Its wide air dam features 202 hand-polished stainless-steel inserts

Below the unique grille, the Amethyst Droptail has a wide air dam. It is 3D printed using lightweight composite material. The intake gets 202 hand-polished stainless-steel inserts painted with the Globe Amaranth purple hue. It also houses the forward-facing radar unit for ADAS.

It has dark wood trims and brown-colored leather seats

Inside, the one-off Rolls-Royce Droptail has a uber-luxurious two-seater cabin. It gets premium Sand Dunes brown leather upholstery, dark wood veneers, and a "Vacheron Constantin" centerpiece that is handmade in Geneva, with a hand-wound movement. It incorporates the amethyst hue with a white-gold baseplate. The car's removable hard-top roof gets an electrochromic glass that changes color from purple to brown when needed.

The Spirit of Ecstasy figurine is surrounded by amethyst cabochons

The hand-built Pantheon grille showcases the iconic Spirit of Ecstasy figurine. It is surrounded by amethyst cabochons. The gemstone in the cabochon is shaped and polished into a rounded form. This was requested by the client in order to avoid a conspicuous sparkle.

