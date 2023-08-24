Upcoming Royal Enfield Bullet 350 to receive a massive overhaul

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 24, 2023 | 04:03 pm 2 min read

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will ride on wire-spoke wheels. Representative image (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

The 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is set to receive a significant update, as revealed by leaked brochures. Apart from some exciting design changes, the bike will feature a new J-series chassis, a 349cc air-cooled engine producing 20hp/27Nm, and a semi-digital instrument console. Additionally, the retro cruiser will sport an 18-inch wheel setup, with a 100-section front tire and a wide 120-section rear tire.

The bike will be offered in three variants

To be available in three variants, the base model of the upcoming Bullet 350 will include a rear drum brake, single-channel ABS, and a chrome-finished engine. The mid-spec variant will offer a rear disc brake, dual-channel ABS, gold pin striping, and a chrome engine finish. The top-spec trim will boast 'coppa pinstriping', 3D gold-colored Royal Enfield badging, and a dual-tone paint scheme on the teardrop-shaped fuel tank.

It aims to defeat rivals with its classic charm

Set to compete with the Honda H'ness CB350 and Benelli Imperiale 400, the updated Royal Enfield Bullet 350 aims to maintain its classic charm while incorporating modern features. Royal Enfield successfully modernized the new-generation Classic 350 without compromising its easy-going single-cylinder roadster essence. The homegrown bikemaker is hoping to replicate the same effect with the new Bullet 350 as well.

When will the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launch in India?

Launching on September 1, the 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is expected to carry a price tag of around Rs 1.8 lakh (ex-showroom). Other enhancements for the all-new J-series bike include revised premium switchgear and a USB charging port. The updated retro motorcycle is poised to attract buyers looking for a blend of tradition and innovation.

