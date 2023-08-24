How 2023 Tata Nexon will fare against Kia Sonet (facelift)



August 24, 2023

Both SUVs will ride on 16-inch alloy wheels. Representative image

Tata Motors is preparing to launch the 2023 Nexon in India soon. The updated SUV has been spotted doing test runs on our shores, albeit in a camouflaged avatar. Its primary rival, the Kia Sonet is also set to receive a makeover soon. Between these two upcoming compact rough roaders, which one will you choose? The homegrown brawler or the South Korean fighter?

Why does this story matter?

Tata Motors revolutionized the compact SUV segment in India with the Nexon in 2016. It showcased the automaker's new design philosophy by staying true to the concept shown at the 2014 Auto Expo. However, with the introduction of rivals such as the Hyundai VENUE, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and Kia Sonet, the competition has heated up in recent years.

The upcoming Tata Nexon (facelift) will be more pleasing

The refreshed Tata Nexon will boast significant design upgrades and feature a new split-headlamp setup, full-width LED taillight, roof rails, a roof-mounted spoiler, flared wheel arches, and redesigned 16-inch alloy wheels. The Kia Sonet (facelift) will sport a new LED headlight design, a signature 'Tiger Nose' grille, reworked front and rear bumpers, new color schemes, and Seltos-inspired wrap-around connected taillamps.

Kia Sonet (facelift) will come equipped with ADAS functions

Tata Nexon (facelift) will get a redesigned dashboard, purple-colored upholstery, a larger 10.25-inch infotainment system, a touch-based AC control panel, a fully digital instrument cluster, and a backlit two-spoke steering wheel. The refreshed Kia Sonet will have a minimalist dashboard, premium upholstery, ventilated front seats, a wireless charger, a Bose sound system, ADAS functions, and climate control with an integrated smart air purifier.

Both cars will get multiple powertrain options

Tata Nexon will be offered with a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol unit and a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel motor. The mills would be paired with the existing 6-speed manual and 6-speed AMT, along with a 5-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT. Kia Sonet will likely get a 1.2-liter petrol engine (81hp/115Nm), a 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol unit (117hp/172Nm), and a 1.5-liter diesel mill in two tunes: 99hp/240Nm and 113hp/250Nm.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Tata Nexon (facelift) is expected to carry a starting price of around Rs. 8.5 lakh. On the other hand, the Kia Sonet (facelift) will likely start around Rs. 9 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the refreshed Sonet will make more sense on our shores, with its better safety technology and powerful engine options.

