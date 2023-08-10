2024 Kawasaki Z900RS launched in India at Rs. 16.8 lakh

2024 Kawasaki Z900RS launched in India at Rs. 16.8 lakh

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 10, 2023 | 01:45 pm 2 min read

The 2024 Kawasaki Z900RS features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Kawasaki)

Kawasaki has introduced the 2024 iteration of the Z900RS in India with a price tag of Rs. 16.8 lakh (ex-showroom). Inspired by the classic Z1 model, it features a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, round headlight, LED taillight, and a multifunctional LCD screen alongside traditional-style dials. The bike is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, and Kawasaki Traction Control for enhanced rider safety.

The 2024 Z900RS is powered by a 948cc, inline-four engine

The 2024 Kawasaki Z900RS retains the 948cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four engine from the outgoing model. The mill makes 109hp of power at 8,500rpm and 98.5Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. It is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox with an assist-and-slipper clutch. The refined motor now complies with the updated BS6 Phase 2 (India) as well as Euro 5 (European region) emission standards.

The motorcycle competes in the retro-inspired liter-class segment

Tipping the scales at 215kg, the Kawasaki Z900RS aims to offer a balanced riding position for new as well as experienced riders with its saddle height of 835mm. With its stylish design and modern safety features, the motorcycle is an attractive option for those seeking classic aesthetics and new-age performance. It primarily rivals the Triumph Speed Twin 1200 in the liter-class roadster segment.

