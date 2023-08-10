2023 Kia K3 v/s Hyundai VERNA: Which one is better

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 10, 2023 | 12:07 pm 2 min read

Kia K3 flaunts the signature "Tiger Nose" grille (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

Kia Motors has revealed the 2023 iteration of the K3 sedan in various markets. The sporty sedan packs a lot of premium feel-good features and is larger than the outgoing model. In the premium mid-size sedan segment, it competes against the 2023 Hyundai VERNA. Which of these two South Korean fighters makes more sense? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Both Hyundai and Kia Motors are known for creating some of the most feature-loaded and reliable cars with an affordable price tag. To capture the champion's crown in the mid-size sedan segment, the latter has introduced the 2023 K3 model with signature design elements and a larger 2.0-liter engine for sporty performance. However, it faces tough competition from the all-new VERNA.

Kia K3 looks more appealing of the two

The 2023 Hyundai VERNA has bumper-mounted LED headlights, a split-type full-width DRL, a 'Parametric' grille, a sloping roofline, 16-inch diamond-cut or blacked-out alloy wheels, and connected LED taillamps. The 2023 Kia K3 gets a muscular hood, signature 'Tiger Nose" grille, swept-back LED headlamps with DRLs, connected LED taillamps, black cladding, a shark-fin antenna, a sloping roofline, and 17-inch designer alloy wheels.

Both sedans offer six airbags and multiple ADAS functions

Hyundai VERNA gets premium upholstery, an electric sunroof, heated and ventilated seats, a switchable-type interface, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, and a dual 10.25-inch screen setup. Kia K3 boasts a minimalist two-tone dashboard, a two-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, ventilated seats, perforated upholstery, and a dual 10.25-inch screen setup. Both sedans ensure passengers' safety with six airbags and multiple ADAS functions.

The VERNA packs more powerful engine options

Hyundai Verna is backed by a 1.5-liter petrol motor (113.4hp/144Nm) and a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol unit (158hp/253Nm). The engines are paired with a 6-speed manual, a 7-speed DCT, or an iVT gearbox. Kia K3 is powered by a 1.6-liter petrol engine that makes 121hp and a 2.0-liter petrol mill that develops 149hp. The motors are linked to a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the 2023 Hyundai VERNA can be yours between Rs. 10.9 lakh and Rs. 17.38 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In comparison, the Kia K3 carries a starting price tag of HKD 218,000 (roughly Rs. 23.1 lakh) in Hong Kong. In our opinion, the VERNA makes more sense with its powerful petrol engines and tech-biased cabin at a relatively affordable price point.

