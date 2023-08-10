Mahindra gifts Thar to Nikhat Zareen for winning boxing championship

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 10, 2023 | 10:28 am 1 min read

Mahindra Thar rides on rugged alloy wheels (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Nikhat Zareen has been gifted a Thar SUV by Mahindra for winning the gold medal at the Women's World Boxing Championship held in March. The carmaker presented the vehicle during the felicitation ceremony in South Africa. Initially, Zareen had planned to buy a Mercedes with the prize money. However, she has now decided to use the funds to send her parents on a pilgrimage.

Mahindra has a tradition of honoring athletes

Mahindra has a history of encouraging Indian athletes by rewarding them with brand-new vehicles. The carmaker has also gone ahead to develop special edition vehicles for prominent athletes, such as an XUV700 Javelin Edition model for Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra. This move by the automaker has been appreciated by both the automotive industry and the sporting community.

The carmaker also gifted personalized XUV700s to other champions

In addition to Neeraj Chopra, other athletes have also received personalized XUV700 vehicles. Sumit Antil, who won a gold medal in the men's javelin throw F64 category at the 2020 Summer Paralympics, was also gifted a personalized XUV700. Avani Lekhara, a gold medallist in the 10m air rifle at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, also received a customized SUV.

