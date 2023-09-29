2024 BMW R 1300 GS announced with new 145hp engine

By Pradnesh Naik 10:49 am Sep 29, 202310:49 am

The 2024 BMW R 1300 GS features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: BMW Motorrad)

BMW Motorrad has taken the wraps off the revamped 2024 BMW R 1300 GS for the global markets. The motorcycle features a new engine and a bunch of updates. The top-of-the-line adventure tourer from the German marque is powered by a 1,300cc, air-and-liquid-cooled, boxer engine that puts out 145hp of maximum power and 142Nm of peak torque. It is lighter than the previous model, the 2023 R 1250 GS, by around 12kg.

It is underpinned by a redesigned chassis

The 2024 BMW R 1300 GS is underpinned by a redesigned chassis, featuring a sheet metal shell main frame and die-cast aluminum rear section. This change makes for a stiffer frame, allowing for better handling on the road. The suspension has also been upgraded with an 'Evo Telelever' (inverted forks) design in the front and a tweaked 'Evo Paralever' (mono-shock) design in the back, for more precise steering and increased traction.

It comes equipped with BMW's Integral ABS Pro

When it comes to stopping power, the 2024 R 1300 GS has got you covered with radially-mounted four-piston calipers and 310mm front disc brake, and a two-piston floating caliper with a 285mm rear disc brake. Integral ABS Pro and Dynamic Brake Control come standard on this bike. Customers can pick from three different wheel options: lightweight cast aluminum wheels, cross-spoke wheels with aluminum rings for light off-roading and new forged Enduro wheels that are perfect for off-road use.

The ADV features dynamic traction control and cruise control systems

The new R 1300 GS features an X-shaped LED headlamp, four riding modes, dynamic traction control, dynamic cruise control, and a tire pressure monitoring system. It also comes with a lithium-ion battery, a 6.5-inch full-color TFT instrument cluster, and heated grips for riding in cold weather. Customers can add optional extras like Electronic Dynamic Suspension Adjustment, adaptive vehicle height control, sports suspension, and heated seats for both the rider and pillion.

2024 BMW R 1300 GS: Pricing and availability

The 2024 BMW R 1300 GS is available in three variants: Triple Black, GS Trophy, and Option 719 Tramuntana. The ADV starts at $18,895 (around Rs. 15.7 lakh) in the US market. The motorcycle will hit the streets by early next year.