Written by Pradnesh Naik July 22, 2023 | 10:47 am 2 min read

Both ADVs feature an all-LED lighting setup

Benelli has launched the 2023 iterations of the TRK 702 and TRK 702 X for the global markets at £6,499 (roughly Rs. 6.85 lakh) and £6,899 (approximately Rs. 7.27 lakh), respectively. To recall, the automaker showcased both motorcycles at the 2022 EICMA motor show. Both ADVs are powered by a 698cc, twin-cylinder engine. Here's a quick look at their top features.

Why does this story matter?

Introduced in 2017, the TRK range of Benelli has gained immense popularity for offering good offroading and touring capabilities at a reasonable price point. The Italian marque started the line-up with the TRK 502 and TRK 502 X. However, with the rising demand for more powerful ADVs in recent years, the automaker has now introduced the TRK 702 and TRK 702 X.

The ADVs feature a prominent beak and TFT instrument cluster

Both the Benelli TRK 702 and TRK 702 X have a typical ADV silhouette. They feature a prominent beak, a sloping 20-liter fuel tank, a dual pod LED headlight with integrated DRL, an adjustable windscreen, a raised handlebar with hand guards, split-type seats, a massive side-mounted exhaust, and a sleek LED taillamp. Both motorcycles pack a 5.0-inch full-color TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity.

The TRK 702 gets aluminum alloy wheels for high-speed touring

Although Benelli has kept the overall design similar for both ADVs, they serve different purposes. The TRK 702 is developed as a comfortable highway tourer. It comes equipped with 50mm inverted forks with 140mm travel at the front and a preload and rebound-adjustable rear mono-shock unit with 154mm of travel. It rides on 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli Angel GT tires.

The TRK 702 X flaunts wire-spoke wheels for serious offroading

Benelli has designed the TRK 702 X with serious offroading abilities as a top priority. It gets the same 50mm inverted front forks with 140mm travel. However, the rear mono-shock unit has preload, rebound, and compression adjustability, with 173mm travel. It rolls on 19-inch (front) and 17-inch (rear) wire-spoke wheels with an aluminum rim and steel spokes, shod in Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires.

They are offered with a 70hp, parallel-twin engine

The 2023 Benelli TRK 702 and TRK 702 X are powered by the same 698cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that produces a maximum power of 70hp and a peak torque of 70Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch.

