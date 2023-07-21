Maruti Suzuki Brezza's waiting period reaches 42 weeks: Check alternatives

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 21, 2023 | 07:14 pm 3 min read

Maruti Suzuki Brezza features connected car technology via the Suzuki Connect app (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

The waiting period for owning the Brezza has gone up to 42 weeks. The long waiting duration is applicable to all variants of the compact SUV. Maruti Suzuki has also rejigged the feature list of the Brezza by removing ESC, hill-hold assist, and mild-hybrid technology from lower trim levels and CNG models. Here are some of the top alternatives to the popular SUV.

Firstly, let's take a look at the Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza ranges between Rs. 8.29 lakh and Rs. 14.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV flaunts a muscular clamshell hood, LED headlamps, roof rails, designer wheels, and wrap-around LED taillights. Inside, the five-seater cabin gets a head-up display, an electric sunroof, a 9.0-inch infotainment system, and six airbags. It is powered by a 1.5-liter, K15C series petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology (102hp/137Nm).

Hyundai VENUE: Price starts at Rs. 7.77 lakh

The Hyundai VENUE sports a 'Parametric Jewel' grille, projector LED headlights with cornering lamps, 16-inch diamond-cut wheels, and connected LED taillights. On the inside, the five-seater cabin has a powered driver's seat, a two-step reclining rear seat, a digital instrument cluster, and an 8.0-inch infotainment system. It runs on a 1.2-liter petrol (83hp/114Nm), a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol (120hp/172Nm), or a 1.5-liter diesel motor (100hp/240Nm).

Kia Sonet: Price begins at Rs. 7.8 lakh

Kia Sonet features a tiger-nose grille, LED headlights, flared wheel arches, 16-inch designer wheels, and wrap-around LED taillamps. The spacious five-seater cabin has a minimalist dashboard, a sunroof, an air purifier, six airbags, a seven-speaker Bose sound system, and a 10.25-inch infotainment panel. It draws power from a 1.2-liter petrol (81hp/115Nm), a 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol (117hp/172Nm), and a 1.5-liter diesel engine (99hp/240Nm and 113hp/250Nm).

Tata Nexon: Price starts at Rs. 8 lakh

Tata Nexon has a clamshell bonnet, a sleek grille, swept-back projector headlights, skid plates, roof rails, wrap-around LED taillights, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the five-seater cabin provides ventilated front seats, an electric sunroof, a cooled glove box, a wireless charger, dual airbags, and a free-standing 7.0-inch infotainment panel. The SUV is fueled by a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol (118.3hp/170Nm) or a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel mill (108.5hp/260Nm).

Mahindra XUV300: Price begins at Rs. 8.41 lakh

The Mahindra XUV300 gets a sculpted hood, projector headlights, LED DRLs, a blacked-out grille, "Twin Peaks" logos, wrap-around taillamps, and 16-inch alloy wheels. The SUV features a dual-tone dashboard, premium leatherette upholstery, dual-zone climate control, six airbags, and a 7.0-inch infotainment system on the inside. It is backed by a 1.2-liter petrol (108.6hp/200Nm), a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol (130hp/250Nm), and a 1.5-liter diesel engine (115hp/300Nm).

