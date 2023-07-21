Royal Enfield Shotgun 350 in the works: What to expect

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 21, 2023 | 05:35 pm 2 min read

Royal Enfield Shotgun 350 will ride on wire-spoke wheels (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield plans to reveal as many as four new motorcycles in India by the end of 2023. Apart from the upcoming Bullet 350 and Himalayan 450, the Chennai-based bikemaker is also gearing up to introduce the Shotgun 350, which is a bobber-style bike based on the Classic 350. In the latest development, a near-production-ready mule has been spotted doing test runs.

Why does this story matter?

The Classic 350 is the best-selling motorcycle for Royal Enfield in India in the sub-500cc segment. To benefit from its popularity, the bikemaker is now planning to introduce the bobber version with retro design elements such as an ape-style raised handlebar, a floating-type seat, and more durable tires. Here's what we can expect from the upcoming bike.

The motorcycle features a rider-only saddle and fender-mounted taillamp

The upcoming Royal Enfield Shotgun 350 will be underpinned by a J-series twin downtube frame from its sibling, the Classic 350. The motorcycle will flaunt a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a circular headlamp unit, an ape-style raised handlebar, round chromed mirrors, a floating-type rider-only saddle, a blacked-out exhaust, and a fender-mounted taillamp. It will ride on rugged-looking wire-spoked wheels with wider, white-walled tires.

It will come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 350 will come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to improve the braking performance and ensure the safety of the rider. The suspension duties on the bobber motorcycle would be carried out by telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

It will run on the same 349cc, J-series engine

Powering the upcoming Royal Enfield Shotgun 350 will be the same 349cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder, J-series engine from the Classic 350. The mill generates 20hp of power and 28Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox.

How much will the Royal Enfield Shotgun 350 cost?

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 350 is currently in the final development stage. The bobber motorcycle will likely sit between the Classic 350 and Meteor 350 in the automaker's line-up. We expect the retro-inspired bike to start at around Rs. 2 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Once launched, the stylish two-wheeler will primarily rival the Jawa 42 Bobber on our shores.

