Limited-run Porsche 911 GT3 R race car revealed: Check features

1/4

Auto 2 min read

Limited-run Porsche 911 GT3 R race car revealed: Check features

By Pradnesh Naik 09:34 am Sep 29, 202309:34 am

Porsche 911 GT3 R rennsport features a yoke-style multifunctional steering wheel (Photo credit: Porsche)

Porsche has unveiled the '911 GT3 R rennsport,' a limited-edition race car, at the Rennsport Reunion 7 event in California. This unique race car features a 4.2-liter flat-six engine that churns out 611hp of maximum power and is designed to run on E25 fuel. With custom-made pistons, camshafts, and a higher compression ratio, the coupe can rev up to 9,400rpm. However, it's not street-legal and doesn't meet GT3-class specifications, making it a one-of-a-kind addition to the German marque's racing roster.

2/4

The coupe flaunts exclusive 18-inch wheels designed by BBS

The 911 GT3 R rennsport features a striking design, sharing only its hood and roof with the GT3 R. Its fascia takes cues from the race car, showcasing reshaped vents. Traditional side mirrors are swapped out for cameras connected to cockpit displays. The rear wing, echoing the legendary 935/77 model, needs extra support braces due to the downforce it creates. The coupe rides on exclusive 18-inch 'BBS' wheels wrapped in Michelin tires specifically crafted for track use only.

3/4

Porsche 911 GT3 R rennsport: Pricing and availability

Porsche plans to manufacture just 77 units of the 911 GT3 R rennsport. Buyers can pick from seven color options and three exterior designs. With a hefty price tag of $1,046,000 (around Rs. 8.7 crore), it is set to become a treasured piece for collectors and enthusiasts alike. Its debut at Rennsport Reunion 7, an event honoring Porsche's racing heritage, further cements its status as a rare and valuable addition to the carmaker's line-up.

4/4