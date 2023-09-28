2024 Tata Harrier and Safari in the works, bookings open

By Pradnesh Naik 06:33 pm Sep 28, 2023

The Safari is a flagship offering for Tata Motors in India (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors is gearing up to unveil refreshed versions of its popular Harrier and Safari SUVs. While the company hasn't made any official statements, some dealerships have already started taking unofficial bookings for the upcoming models. The launch of the revamped mid-size cars is anticipated by the end of this year, featuring significant design and feature updates inspired by the Curvv concept.

They will feature design upgrades

The updated Harrier and Safari are set to sport a range of exterior enhancements, such as a revamped fascia with vertically stacked LED headlights, new front and rear bumpers, and a fresh alloy wheel design. Inside, expect to see major upgrades like soft-touch material on the lower dashboard, a new steering wheel with an illuminated logo, and a redesigned center console. It will also pack a touch-based climate control panel and a larger free-standing instrument screen.

Multiple powertrains and EV variants will be offered

Under the hood, the upcoming Harrier and Safari will continue to rely on the 2.0-liter Kryotec diesel engine that generates 170hp of power and 350Nm of torque. Both models will be offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Additionally, Tata Motors might introduce a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine option to appeal to more buyers. The automaker is also expected to launch electric versions of both SUVs - the Harrier.ev and Safari.ev.