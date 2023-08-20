Honda Elevate arrives at dealerships ahead of September 4 launch

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 20, 2023 | 01:30 pm 2 min read

Honda Elevate rolls on 16-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Honda)

Honda is set to introduce the highly-anticipated Elevate in India on September 4. Eager customers can book the SUV for a token amount of Rs. 21,000. To get a firsthand experience of the upcoming four-wheeler before its official price announcement, potential buyers can visit Honda dealerships across the country. The mid-size offering will be available in four distinct variants and an impressive array of nine color options.

It draws power from a 1.5-liter engine

Under the hood, the Elevate is powered by a 1.5-liter, naturally-aspirated, petrol engine borrowed from the popular Honda City. The robust motor generates 120hp of power and 145Nm of torque, ensuring a smooth and powerful driving experience. The SUV comes with a choice of a six-speed manual or CVT gearbox. It boasts an ARAI-certified mileage of up to 16.92km/liter.

It comes equipped with the Honda Sensing suite

Packed with features, the Honda Elevate gets a massive 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. It also has automatic climate control, cruise control, and a wireless charger. The premium mid-size SUV comes equipped with facilities such as a blind-spot monitor, ambient lighting, six airbags, a sunroof, and Honda Sensing ADAS technology, to further enhance its appeal.

