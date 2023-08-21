Ahead of launch, 2023 Tata Nexon SUV's interiors leaked

Written by Dwaipayan Roy August 21, 2023 | 12:32 pm 2 min read

2023 Tata Nexon will get a two-spoke steering wheel. Representative image (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

The 2023 Tata Nexon is set to launch in India next month, boasting a comprehensive interior update inspired by the CURVV concept. The revamped cabin will feature a floating 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, a digital instrument cluster, and a two-spoke steering wheel with toggle switches, and a backlit Tata logo. The center console will showcase Tata's innovative touch-based HVAC control panel, with most functions managed by two rows of haptic touch buttons.

There will be a few changes under the hood

Although the Nexon (facelift) will undergo significant exterior and interior upgrades, its mechanicals are expected to remain unchanged. The vehicle will continue to offer a 120hp, 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-liter diesel mill that puts out 115hp. Both motors will be available with manual and AMT gearboxes, while a new DCT unit is anticipated to join the lineup.

The car will receive a price hike

Slated for a mid-September launch, the facelifted Tata Nexon is likely to see a price increase due to its extensive updates. The SUV will face stiff competition from rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai VENUE, Renault KIGER, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, and Kia Sonet. Notably, the latter two models are also due for updates in the near future.

