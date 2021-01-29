-
Nexon EV gets a second price-hike; new sales milestone reachedLast updated on Jan 29, 2021, 05:58 pm
Following a second price-hike, the XZ+ and XZ+ LUX variants of the Tata Nexon EV have become costlier by Rs. 15,000.
Separately, the vehicle is driving its way to the 3,000 unit sales mark in India. Since its launch in January 2020, the EV has sold a total of 2,530 units till the end of December 2020.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
Tata Nexon EV: At a glance
The Tata Nexon EV has a sporty-looking sloping roofline, a sleek blacked-out grille, trapezoidal air dams, silver skid plates, and a dual-tone paintwork.
For lighting, it offers projector headlights, cornering fog lights, and LED taillamps.
On the sides, the crossover is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, power-adjustable ORVMs with integrated turn indicators, and 16-inch alloy wheels.
Information
Power and performance
Nexon EV draws power from a 30.2kWh battery and a 3-phase PMS motor, delivering 128.7hp of power and 245Nm of torque. The car can accelerate from 0-100km/hr in 9.9 seconds and has a top-speed of 120km/hr. On full charge, it offers a range of 312km.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
The Tata Nexon EV has a 5-seater cabin with adjustable leatherette seats, automatic climate control, an electric sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
It packs a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
For safety, the SUV provides dual airbags, rear parking sensors, power door locks, and ABS with EBD.
Information
How much does it cost?
Following the latest price-revision, the SUV starts at Rs. 13.99 lakh for the entry-level XM variant, the XZ+ trim is priced at Rs. 15.40 lakh, and the XZ+ LUX variant costs Rs. 16.40 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).