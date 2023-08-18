Tata Nexon (facelift) will get several design refinements, feature upgrades

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 18, 2023

Tata Nexon (facelift) will ride on 16-inch alloy wheels. Representative image (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors is set to unveil the Nexon (facelift) in India in September. In the latest development, a production-ready mule of the popular mid-size SUV was spotted with partial camouflage, revealing several design details. The updated model will feature a revised front and rear fascia inspired by the CURVV EV concept. Key updates include a new grille with a light bar and a split-style headlamp setup with DRLs. Additionally, it will get new 16-inch alloy wheels and connected LED taillamps.

The SUV will offer a refreshed cabin with premium components

Inside, the facelifted Nexon will boast a revamped dashboard with a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel and a fully digital instrument cluster. It will also feature an all-new flat-bottomed steering wheel with a backlight or possibly an integrated screen. The upholstery will have a striking purple color, while the center console and AC panels will be reworked for improved aesthetics and functionality. Although fully-rendered images of the interiors are not available, several spy shots have hinted at these exciting updates.

It will be offered with multiple powertrain options

Under the hood, the 2023 Tata Nexon will continue to offer the reliable 1.5-liter diesel engine (108.5hp/260Nm). However, the 1.2-liter petrol motor is likely to be replaced by a new powertrain showcased at the Auto Expo earlier this year. The updated SUV will provide both 5-speed manual and AMT transmission options. We expect a new dual-clutch gearbox to join the line-up as well.

