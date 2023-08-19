How Audi Q8 e-tron fares against BMW iX SUV

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 19, 2023 | 09:39 am 3 min read

Both EVs feature adaptive LED headlamps as standard

Audi has launched its all-electric Q8 e-tron range in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 1.14 crore (ex-showroom). Both the standard and Sportback variants replace the aging e-tron SUV model on our shores. At that price point, it rivals the BMW iX in the premium EV segment. Between these two German heavyweights, which one packs a more powerful punch? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Audi has been at the forefront of battery electric vehicles across the globe. However, its primary rivals Mercedes-Benz and BMW have been able to capture the premium EV segment in the Indian market, better that the Ingolstadt-based carmaker. To rectify this, Audi has launched the Q8 e-tron range with an SUV and a Sportback model.

The Audi Q8 e-tron looks more appealing of the two

BMW iX flaunts a muscular hood, adaptive LED headlamps with eyebrow-like DRLs, an elongated kidney grille, roof rails, flared wheel arches, designer alloy wheels, and slim LED taillights. The Audi Q8 e-tron features a sculpted bonnet, Matrix LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a trapezoidal grille with chrome surrounds, black cladding on wheel arches, diamond-cut alloy wheels, and connected LED taillamps with dynamic indicators.

BMW iX's cabin feels more upmarket with premium components

BMW iX has a luxurious five-seater cabin with premium leather upholstery, crystal-like elements, a lounge-like rear seat, an electrochromic glass roof, and a floating curved screen for the driver's display and infotainment panel. Audi Q8 e-tron gets a spacious cabin with multi-color ambient lighting, a wireless charger, a head-up display, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, an 8.6-inch 'Virtual Cockpit,' and a 10.1-inch infotainment panel.

The iX promises a slightly better driving range per charge

Powering the BMW iX is a dual-electric motor setup in an all-wheel-drive configuration. The setup is linked to a 71kWh or 105.2kWh battery. It promises a maximum range of up to 611km. Audi Q8 e-tron also has a dual-motor setup in an all-wheel-drive configuration. It is paired with a 95kWh or 114kWh battery pack. The EV delivers a maximum range of up to 600km.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the BMW iX will set you back by Rs. 1.21 crore. On the other hand, the Audi Q8 e-tron's SUV model ranges between Rs. 1.14 crore and Rs. 1.26 crore (all prices, ex-showroom). The Q8 e-tron looks appealing with its butch design. However, the iX makes more sense with its upmarket cabin experience and longer driving range.

