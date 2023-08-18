How Bajaj Chetak EV fares against rivals after massive price-cut

Auto

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 18, 2023 | 06:24 pm 3 min read

Bajaj Chetak rides on 12-inch alloy wheels

Bajaj has reduced the price of its all-electric offering, the Chetak EV in India. After a massive price cut of Rs. 22,000, the e-scooter now costs Rs. 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom). At that price point, it undercuts its rivals by quite a margin. Here's how the retro-inspired EV fares against the top contenders in the premium electric scooter segment on our shores.

Firstly, let's take a quick look at Bajaj Chetak EV

Bajaj Chetak features an oval-shaped LED headlight, a wide handlebar, angular cast-type mirrors, and metallic body panels. It gets a disc brake on the front and a drum brake on the rear wheel, a combined braking system, a single-sided front fork, and a rear mono-shock unit. With a 3.8kW motor and a 3kWh battery pack, the EV promises a range of up to 90km.

Hero VIDA V1 Pro: Costs Rs. 1.26 lakh

Hero VIDA V1 Pro flaunts an apron-mounted LED headlamp with integrated DRL, an LED taillight, a Bluetooth-enabled TFT instrument console, and alloy wheels. It has a front disc brake, a rear drum brake, and a combined braking system for the rider's safety. It is powered by a 3.9kW motor linked to a 3.4kWh battery pack. The e-scooter promises a range of 143km per charge.

TVS iQube S: Priced at Rs. 1.32 lakh

TVS iQube S has an apron-mounted LED headlamp, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat, a pillion grab rail, a digital instrument console, and designer alloy wheels. For safety, it gets a front disc brake, a rear drum brake, and a combined braking system. The e-scooter runs on a 4.4kW electric motor with a 3.04kWh battery pack and promises a range of 100km per charge.

Ather 450X: Price begins at Rs. 1.38 lakh

Ather 450X sports angular body panels, a flush-fitted side stand, 12-inch alloy wheels, and a 7.0-inch TFT touchscreen with in-built navigation. It has disc brakes, a combined braking system, telescopic front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit to ensure rider safety. With its 6.4kW motor and 2.9kWh or 3.7kWh battery options, the EV promises a range of up to 111km or 150km, respectively.

Ola S1 Pro (Gen 2): Costs Rs. 1.47 lakh

Ola S1 Pro (Gen 2) features a dual-pod LED headlight, a flat footboard, 12-inch alloy wheels, and a 7.0-inch TFT touchscreen instrument cluster. To ensure safety, it gets disc brakes, a combined braking system, telescopic front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. Powering the EV is an 11kW motor linked to a 4kWh battery pack. It promises a range of up to 195km.

